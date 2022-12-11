WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

105 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 8

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Yosemite NP outside of

the valley, Yosemite Valley and Upper San Joaquin River.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 3,000 feet from San Joaquin River

Canyon southward to South End of the Upper Sierra in Tulare

County.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The cold wind chills

as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin

in as little as 30 minutes.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

4 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

in the higher elevations. Around one inch on the Tehachapi Pass

and the Grapevine along I-5 in Kern County. A dusting up to an

inch at elevations down to 3,000 feet.

* WHERE...Tehachapi, Grapevine and Frazier Mountain Communities.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

