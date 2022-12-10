WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

435 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 feet

expected with isolated heavier amounts to 5 feet. Winds could

gust as high as 60 mph. Over the highest elevations, expect

heavy snow with 2 to 3 inch per hour rates at times, mainly on

this afternoon and later tonight. In addition, whiteout

conditions are possible tonight due to gusty winds and poor

visibility.

* WHERE...Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra specifically above 3,500

feet, Yosemite NP, including Yosemite Valley, and Upper San

Joaquin River. In addition, snow levels are expected to rise to

around 6,000 feet on this evening into Sunday morning before

lowering back to around 3,500 feet by Sunday evening.

* WHEN...Now until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet

expected. Winds could gust around 45 mph. Over the highest

elevations, expect heavy snow with 2 to 3 inch per hour rates at

times, mainly on this afternoon and tonight. Some locations,

especially in the highest elevations, could experience whiteout

conditions at times due to gusty winds and poor visibility.

* WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 3,500 feet from San Joaquin River

Canyon southward to South End of the Upper Sierra in Tulare

County. In addition, snow levels are expected to rise to around

6,000 feet this evening into Sunday morning before lowering

back to around 3,500 feet by Sunday evening.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Monday.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...West Side Mountains north of 198, Coalinga, Avenal and

West Side Mountains South of 198.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

* WHERE...Buena Vista, Taft, Grapevine, Lebec, and Frazier

Mountain Communities.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 4 AM PST Sunday.

