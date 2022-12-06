WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 6, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA

345 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Fresno

County through 430 PM PST...

At 345 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles southeast of Cantua Creek, or 30 miles west of Hanford. This

storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Five Points.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3625 12016 3638 12034 3656 12025 3641 11997

TIME...MOT...LOC 2345Z 213DEG 2KT 3639 12020

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

