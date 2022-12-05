WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 5, 2022

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

913 PM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM

PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 10 inches.

* WHERE...Yosemite NP outside of the valley.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather