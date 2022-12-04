WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 4, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

351 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 7000 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow above 7000 feet through the morning then

tapering off this afternoon. Additional snow accumulations up

to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE...The Sierra Nevada from Yosemite NP to Tulare County,

above 7,000 feet.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

