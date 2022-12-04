WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 4, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Hanford CA

1245 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is

expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

county, Fresno.

* WHEN...Until 645 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1245 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will

cause small stream flooding. Rapid river rises will cause

minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches

of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Balch Power House and Hume Lake.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

