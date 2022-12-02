WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 2, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 915 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include but are not limited to Highways 158, 14, 178, and U.S. 395. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter of a mile dense fog. * WHERE...Merced -Madera -Mendota, Caruthers -San Joaquin - Selma and Hanford -Corcoran -Lemoore. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog is expected to be patchy, which can lead to a sudden, unexpected change in visiblity which can be very dangerous to motorists. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather