WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 28, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

906 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. Locally stronger winds are possible.

* WHERE...Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave

Desert.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from 28 to 32 degrees

expected.

* WHERE...Low lying areas of the valley including Merced-Madera-

Mendota, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Caruthers-San

Joaquin- Selma, Buttonwillow- Lost Hills-I5, Delano-Wasco-

Shafter and Hanford- Corcoran- Lemoore.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

