WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 9, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 1147 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 ...A WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 feet above 8,000 feet. Snowfall of 2 to 4 feet from 5,000 feet to 8,000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet from 4,000 feet to 5,000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Yosemite NP outside of the valley and Upper San Joaquin River. * WHEN...From 4 PM PST Sunday afternoon until 10 AM PST Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Count on road closures due to snow cover. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches along with blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibilities. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies. If you must travel, carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, warm clothing, and a flashlight in your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...A WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM PST SUNDAY EVENING UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 feet above 6,000 feet. Snowfall of 2 to 3 feet from 5,000 feet to 6,000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet from 4,000 feet to 5,000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP, Grant Grove Area, Sequoia NP and South End of the Upper Sierra. * WHEN...From 10 PM PST Sunday evening until 10 AM PST Wednesday morning. ...A WINTER STORM WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 5,500 feet. Snowfall of 2 to 5 inches from 4,500 feet to 5,500 feet. Total snow accumulations of an inch or less from 3,500 feet to 4,500 feet. * WHERE...Piute Walker Basin, Tehachapi, Grapevine and Frazier Mountain Communities. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Light snowfall along Interstate 5 over Tejon Pass and along Highway 58 over Tehachapi Pass may cause travel delays Tuesday night and