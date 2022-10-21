WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 22, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

1100 AM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...South End of the Upper Sierra, Piute Walker Basin,

Tehachapi, Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and

Mojave Desert.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Highways impacted include, but are not limited to, State Route

178, State Route 14, State Route 58 and US 395.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

* WHERE...Kern River Valley.

