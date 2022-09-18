WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

538 PM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...West Side mountains and hills from Merced County south

to Kern County. Includes areas west of Interstate 5, as well

as the Temblor and Diablo Ranges.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight PDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Highways impacted include, but are not limited to, 41,

46, 58, 152, and 198.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

