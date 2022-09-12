WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 12, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Hanford CA

623 PM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 630 PM PDT this evening for a

portion of central California, including the following counties,

Fresno and Madera.

The heavy rain has ended. Small stream flooding is no longer

expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road

closures.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather