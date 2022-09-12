WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 12, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Hanford CA

1140 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

county, Kern.

* WHEN...Until 145 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1140 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has

fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Stallion Springs and Water Canyon.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

