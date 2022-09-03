WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

335 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley 107 to 112

degrees. Maximum temperatures in the Kern County desert 108 to

113 degrees. High temperatures in the Lower Sierra foothills,

Yosemite Valley, Kern River Valley, and Coastal Range 105 to

110 degrees.

* WHERE...San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range, Lower Sierra

foothills, Yosemite Valley, Kern River Valley, and Kern County

desert.

* WHEN...Valid until 8 PM PDT Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, remain in an air-conditioned room, stay

out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

* WHAT...High temperatures 105 to 110 degrees.

* WHERE...Upper Sierra foothills.

