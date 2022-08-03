WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 3, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Hanford CA

604 PM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

county, Fresno.

* WHEN...Until 700 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 603 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Florence Lake, High Sierra and Lake Thomas Edison.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

