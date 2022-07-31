WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Hanford CA

555 AM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY MORNING UNTIL

SUNDAY EVENING FOR THE SIERRA NEVADA IN PORTIONS OF FRESNO AND

TULARE COUNTIES...

.Additional monsoonal moisture will flow into Central California

and bring the threat for strong thunderstorms that will provide

the potential for heavy rainfall. Areas affected include mainly

the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada in Fresno and Tulare

Counties.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of central California, including the following

areas, Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon

NP, Sequoia NP, and South End of the Upper Sierra.

* From 11 AM PDT this morning through this evening

* Heavy rainfall is likely during the period in these areas of

the Sierra Nevada, due to the expected intensity and duration.

* Mudslides and debris flows are also possible over and near

recently burned areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather