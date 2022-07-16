WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 16, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Hanford CA 606 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of Fresno County near Lake Thomas Edison. * WHEN...Until 700 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 559 PM PDT, Thunderstorms have moved out of the advisory area. However, minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between one to one and a half inches of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of one half inches are expected over the area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... The Pacific Coast Trail near Lake Thomas Edison and Volcanic Knob. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather