SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA

433 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Madera

and northeastern Fresno Counties through 515 PM PDT...

At 432 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles northwest of North Lake Campground, or 16 miles northwest of

Aspendell, moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Lake Thomas Edison and Volcanic Knob.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.

LAT...LON 3759 11903 3740 11879 3737 11877 3734 11878

3732 11874 3733 11872 3732 11872 3723 11880

3737 11916

TIME...MOT...LOC 2332Z 123DEG 19KT 3733 11886

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

