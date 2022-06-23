WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 23, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA 304 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Merced and west central Fresno Counties through 330 AM PDT... At 303 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles southwest of Mendota, or 41 miles southwest of Madera, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Merced and west central Fresno Counties. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3680 12058 3656 12055 3654 12067 3670 12087 3676 12092 TIME...MOT...LOC 1003Z 165DEG 9KT 3661 12069 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather