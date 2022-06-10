WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 11, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

1005 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of

104 to 109 degrees. Lows as warm as the mid to upper 70s.

* WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and the Mojave Desert.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities. Overnight lows

may provide little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

103 to 108 degrees. Lows as warm as the mid to upper 70s.

* WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures of 100 to 106 degrees expected.

Overnight lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

* WHERE...San Joaquin Valley, lower Sierra Nevada foothills,

lower Kern River Valley, and West Side Hills.

* IMPACTS...High heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities. Overnight lows in the

warmest locations may provide little relief.

