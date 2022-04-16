WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 16, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 747 PM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... Winds have calmed below criteria, therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... Winds have calmed below criteria, therefore the advisory will be Wind gusts have dropped below 40 mph across Inyo and San Bernardino counties, and will continue to decrease through the remainder of the evening and overnight. As such, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire as scheduled at 8:00 pm PDT this evening. Winds have continued to decrease over the past few hours and while a few gusts to 30 mph are still possible along the eastern slopes of the Sierra through 10 PM, high winds are no longer expected and the High Wind Warning will be allowed to expire as scheduled at 8:00 pm PDT this evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather