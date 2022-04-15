WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 16, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

241 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT

SATURDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 9 inches above 6000 feet with isolated amounts up to 12

inches over higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Strong wind gusts can

blow down branches and topple trees.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sustained westerly winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts around

50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Mojave Desert Slopes.

* WHEN...Valid until 10 AM PDT Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Blowing dust will reduce visibilities in some locations.

Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile

vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highway affected include, but are not

limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi

Pass, including the town of Mojave, Highway 178 through and

below Walker Pass, including the town of Inyokern, and U.S.

Highway 395 north of Randsburg.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

