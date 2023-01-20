WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 21, 2023

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

846 PM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing to Sub-freezing temperatures between 28 and 32

expected.

* WHERE...North Bay valleys, East Bay interior valleys & hills,

portions of Santa Clara County including the valley and

eastern hills, San Benito County, portions of interior

Monterey County including the Santa Lucia Mountains, Salinas

Valley and Gabilan Range.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will impact unsheltered

and marginally sheltered populations, kill crops/sensitive

vegetation, impact outdoor pets/livestock, and possibly damage

unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding due to high astronomical tides.

* WHERE...Beaches of San Diego County and Orange County.

* WHEN...Through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...The morning high tides could result in minor tidal

overflow, bringing some ponding of sea water to vulnerable

areas, including parking lots at low-lying beach areas.

Beaches most prone include Sunset, Seal, Newport, Oceanside,

Cardiff, La Jolla Shores and Imperial. Surf will be around 2

to 5 feet which will limit the impacts of the high tides.

Extreme low tides around minus 2 feet may also impact boats in

harbor and affect navigation.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

Tides at La Jolla:

Friday: High 6.73 ft at 7:15 AM. Low 1.84 -ft at 2:39 PM.

Saturday: High 6.96 ft at 8:03 AM. Low 1.99 -ft at 3:21 PM.

Sunday: High 6.93 ft at 8:50 AM. Low 1.89 -ft at 4:02 PM.

Monday: High 6.61 ft at 9:37 AM. Low 1.55 -ft at 4:42 PM.

Tides at Newport Beach:

Friday: High 6.83 ft at 7:18 AM. Low -1.80 ft at 2:43 PM.

Saturday: High 7.05 ft at 8:06 AM. Low -1.94 ft at 3:25 PM.

Sunday: High 7.02 ft at 8:54 AM. Low -1.83 ft at 4:06 PM.

Monday: High 6.69 ft at 9:42 AM. Low -1.49 ft at 4:47 PM.

Avoid parking in lots which are prone to coastal flooding during

high tide.

