WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 16, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 553 PM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Monterey and San Benito counties including: Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Given the very saturated soils, trees and branches can easily fall down in breezy to gusty conditions. Downed trees can threaten lives, cause power outages, and fall into waterways which could exacerbate flooding conditions. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Please alert your county officials if you see trees that look weakened from recent storms. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather