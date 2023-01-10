WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

1136 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Alameda

and central Contra Costa Counties through 1215 PM PST...

At 1136 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Alameda, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Oakland, Concord, Berkeley, Richmond, San Leandro, Alameda, San

Ramon, Walnut Creek, Danville, Martinez, Pleasant Hill, Lafayette,

Castro Valley, Albany, Orinda, Moraga, Piedmont, Emeryville, Moraga

Town and Alamo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3777 12191 3771 12223 3774 12226 3774 12222

3775 12221 3776 12222 3775 12224 3778 12233

3781 12233 3784 12230 3784 12231 3786 12230

3787 12232 3788 12231 3790 12231 3790 12232

3802 12215 3805 12205

TIME...MOT...LOC 1936Z 246DEG 24KT 3778 12232

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Sonoma

County through 1215 PM PST...

At 1137 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles east of Gualala, or 20 miles southeast of Point Arena, moving

northeast at 25 mph.

Cloverdale.

LAT...LON 3876 12352 3878 12350 3878 12337 3881 12337

3881 12314 3884 12314 3884 12308 3885 12308

3885 12305 3879 12303 3876 12304 3874 12300

3871 12303 3869 12299 3864 12339 3870 12344

3874 12351 3877 12354

TIME...MOT...LOC 1937Z 245DEG 23KT 3873 12339

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather