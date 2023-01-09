WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023

_____

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1150 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected

in the valley locations. 35 to 50 mph with local gusts to

around 80 mph along the coast and highest peaks.

* WHERE...Marin Coastal Range, Sonoma Coastal Range, North Bay

Interior Mountains, Coastal North Bay, Including Point Reyes

National Seashore and North Bay Interior Valleys.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Due to very saturated soils, even winds

on the lower end of the speed range can cause downed trees.

When trees fall, this can be a threat to lives, cause power

outages, and add debris to waterways which can exacerbate

flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHERE...San Francisco Peninsula, Santa Cruz county, East and

South Bay.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San

Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest,

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister

Valley, and Carmel Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big

Sur Coast.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather