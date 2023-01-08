WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Francisco CA 1127 PM PST Sat Jan 7 2023 .Light to occasionally moderate rain is falling over Big Sur and the Santa Lucia Range. While rain rates have been below thresholds for significant slides, the constant training of storms has prompted the issuance of a Flood Advisory. This rain may result in ponding on roadways, especially on Highway 1, as well as in low-lying areas. Given that soils are already saturated, some land movement is possible that could knock mud, rocks, or other debris onto roadways. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Monterey County including Big Sur and the Santa Lucia Mountain Range. * WHEN...Until 230 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1123 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tassajara Hot Springs, Jamesburg, Big Sur Village, Carmel Valley Village, Esalen Institute, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, Partington Ridge, Colman Canyon, Cachagua Near The Los Padres Dam, Pico Blanco Campground, San Clemente Dam and Andrew Molera State Park. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather