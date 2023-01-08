WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 7, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

1105 PM PST Sat Jan 7 2023

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Marin, Sonoma and

southwestern Napa Counties through 1145 PM PST...

At 1104 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Healdsburg to 30 miles

southwest of Stinson Beach. Movement was northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, heavy rain, and the possibility

for pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Santa Rosa, Napa, Petaluma, San Rafael, Novato, Rohnert Park,

Windsor, Mill Valley, San Anselmo, Larkspur, Healdsburg, Sonoma,

Corte Madera, Tiburon, Cloverdale, Fairfax, Sebastopol, Cotati,

Sausalito and St. Helena.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3867 12262 3870 12246 3835 12231 3816 12237

3811 12250 3802 12250 3799 12245 3794 12251

3789 12246 3789 12252 3783 12248 3793 12270

3791 12267 3790 12272 3805 12288 3809 12282

3830 12300 3830 12307 3884 12299 3884 12281

TIME...MOT...LOC 0704Z 233DEG 32KT 3868 12295 3770 12314

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

