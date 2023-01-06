WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service San Francisco CA 130 AM PST Fri Jan 6 2023 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following county, Monterey. * WHEN...Until 400 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of areas around the Carmel River Lagoon is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 127 AM PST, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Mission Fields and areas around Carmel River Lagoon. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather