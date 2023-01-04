WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023

HIGH SURF WARNING

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

145 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM PST

THURSDAY...

...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 3 AM

PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking

waves of 22 to 27 feet. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor

coastal flooding expected at prone low lying coastal locations

across the San Francisco Bay shoreline during peak high tide

Thursday morning into early afternoon.

* WHERE...San Francisco and Coastal North Bay Including Point

Reyes National Seashore.

* WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 7 AM Thursday to 3 AM

PST Friday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 6 AM to 1 PM

PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...For the Coastal Flood Advisory: Flooding of lots,

parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.

For the High Surf Warning: Breaking waves can sweep people off

jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening

swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be

expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the Coastal Flood Advisory:

Combination of high tide on Thursday plus additional 1 to 1.5

foot increase in water levels from storm system may result in

flooding of areas much along the lines of what happens during

King Tide events. For the High Surf Warning: Remain well away

from hazardous ocean conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For the Coastal Flood Advisory: If travel is required, allow

extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around

barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary

actions to protect flood-prone property.

For the High Surf Warning: Everyone should remain out of the

water due to life- threatening surf conditions. Stay off of

jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure.

* WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 27 feet

* WHERE...San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Southern Monterey Bay

and the Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 3 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and

docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming

conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The ocean is an unrelenting environment

with little to no chance of rescue. Respect this force of

nature and remain well away from hazardous ocean conditions.

Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening

surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside

infrastructure.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO

3 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 17 to 22 feet.

* WHERE...Exposed coastal areas of Northern Monterey Bay.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.

* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected.

* WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 1 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Possible flooding of lots, parks, and roads with

only isolated road closures expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Combination of high tide on Thursday plus

additional 1 to 1.5 foot increase in water levels from storm

system may result in flooding of areas much along the lines of

what happens during King Tide events.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

