WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Francisco CA 135 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 500 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 135 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... San Francisco, Daly City, San Mateo, Redwood City, Palo Alto, South San Francisco, San Bruno, Pacifica, Menlo Park, Foster City, Burlingame, San Carlos, Belmont, Millbrae, Half Moon Bay, Hillsborough, Atherton, Woodside, Highlands-Baywood Park and El Granada. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather