WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

1235 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

counties, Monterey and San Benito.

* WHEN...Until 630 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1233 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Salinas, Hollister, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Jamesburg,

Arroyo Seco, Tassajara Hot Springs, Big Sur Village, Lucia,

Gorda, Soledad, Gonzales, Carmel-By-The-Sea, Carmel Valley

Village, Sycamore Flat, Cachagua Near The Los Padres Dam,

Chualar, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park and Esalen

Institute.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

