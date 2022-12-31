WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Francisco CA 811 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, Marin. * WHEN...Until 1145 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 811 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Petaluma, San Rafael, Novato, Mill Valley, San Anselmo, Larkspur, Corte Madera, Tiburon, Fairfax, Sausalito, San Geronimo, Point Reyes Station, Lucas Valley-Marinwood, Stinson Beach, Black Point-Green Point, Kentfield, Muir Beach, Tamalpais-Homestead, Tomales and Tamalpais-Homestead Valley. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather