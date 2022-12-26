WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

248 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM PST TUESDAY THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

areas, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore,

Marin Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay

Interior Valleys and Sonoma Coastal Range.

* WHEN...From 1 AM PST Tuesday through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may

become clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHERE...Portions of northern California and western California,

including the following areas, in northern California, Northern

Monterey Bay, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Santa Cruz

Mountains. In western California, San Francisco.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

areas, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

possible. Wind prone locations could gust up to 80 mph. Sierra

ridges will gust near 100 mph.

* WHERE...Mono County.

* WHEN...From 10 PM Monday to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin to impact the higher

elevations on Tuesday, especially above 9000 feet. Snow coupled

with strong gusty winds may reduce visibility in the mountains.

Snow levels will drop through the afternoon on Tuesday as the

Winter Storm Warning goes into effect.

Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio

furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds

increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do

is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and

water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in

the event of a power outage.

expected. Gusts between 110 and 130 mph are possible along

exposed ridges. Waves 4 to 6 feet on Lake Tahoe.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boating

conditions will be extremely dangerous on Lake Tahoe as small

vessels could easily capsize.

elevations on Tuesday, especially above 7500 feet. This includes

Mt. Rose Highway. Snow coupled with strong gusty winds may

reduce visibility in the mountains. Snow levels will drop

through the afternoon on Tuesday.

the event of a power outage. Move boating or other outdoor

recreation plans to a different day with lighter winds.

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties.

elevations late Monday into Tuesday morning, especially above

7000 feet. Snow levels will drop through the afternoon on

Tuesday as the Winter Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect.

10 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

* WHERE...Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California.

* WHEN...From 10 PM Monday to 10 PM PST Tuesday.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather