WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 22, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

844 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Visibilities are reduced ranging 1 to 2 statute miles in the

eastern portions of Contra Costa County and drivers should still

use caution on the road in lowered visibility. However, the area

is no longer at 1/4 mile or less to meet dense fog criteria.

Thus, the Dense Fog Advisory is cancelled. Continue to drive

slowly in foggy areas while visibilities gradually improve over

the next couple of hours.

