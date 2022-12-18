WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

132 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...East Bay Interior Valleys.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather