WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022

FREEZE WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

149 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees expected.

* WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Ventura

County through 245 AM PST...

At 147 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm just

west of Oxnard and Port Hueneme moving east at 20 mph. It will

affect southern Ventura County through 245 AM PST, including the

cities of Oxnard, Camarillo and Port Hueneme as well as Channel

Islands Harbor.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3410 11908 3411 11909 3410 11909 3410 11912

3414 11919 3414 11922 3417 11923 3416 11923

3422 11926 3423 11926 3425 11903 3409 11905

TIME...MOT...LOC 0947Z 240DEG 16KT 3418 11895

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

