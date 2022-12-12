WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 1241 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022 SLIPPERY ROADS IN THE NAPA COUNTY MOUNTAINS At 12:26 AM, broadcast media reported that Highway 29 was closed between Calistoga and the Napa\/Lake county line due to snow. Earlier rain and snow in the area, combined with cold temperatures preventing melting and freezing water on the road, will cause icy roads and hazardous travel conditions. People should avoid unnecessary travel and if possible, should delay travel until road conditions improve. Current forecast is that road conditions will start to improve by 8 AM and should be clear by around 10 AM. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather