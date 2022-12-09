WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service San Francisco CA 227 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE DOLAN, COLORADO AND RIVER BURN AREAS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the Dolan, Colorado and River burn areas. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following areas, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Dolan, Colorado and River burn area is expected with 3 to 6 inches up to and during the period of the watch. Rain rates of up to 1 inch per hour will be possible from late Saturday morning through Saturday evening. Residents near the burn areas should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the Dolan, Colorado and River burn areas, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather