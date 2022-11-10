WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 11, 2022

_____

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

833 PM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 to 35 degrees will result in

frost formation.

* WHERE...Sonoma Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains,

North Bay Valleys, East Bay Valleys and East Bay Hills, Santa

Clara Valley, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Santa Cruz Mountains,

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Northern

Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, Southern

Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio and Mountains

of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles

National Park.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

_____

