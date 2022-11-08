WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

759 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

counties, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 1015 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding

of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 759 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will

cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches

of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

San Jose, Palo Alto, Santa Cruz, Cupertino, Campbell,

Saratoga, Los Gatos, Corralitos, Scotts Valley, Ben Lomond,

Felton, Boulder Creek, Soquel, Aptos, Eureka Canyon Road,

Uvas Canyon Park, Monte Sereno, Lexington Hills and Day

Valley.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

