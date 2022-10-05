WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 5, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 852 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Conditions are improving. Thus, the Dense Fog Advisory has been cancelled for the Southern Salinas Valley. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley, Northern Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather