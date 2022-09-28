WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 28, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 936 AM PDT Wed Sep 28 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING... Checking Caltrans webcams showing clearer pictures and current obs at KSNS and KMRY are quickly improving, therefore the advisory will be allowed to expire at 10 AM. Isolated pockets of patchy fog may be possible Wednesday morning, so caution is still advised when driving, but conditions are quickly improving. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather