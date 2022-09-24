WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 24, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 1235 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022 ...Patchy Dense Fog Possible Overnight... Areas of fog have developed along southern portions of Monterey Bay and along the Big Sur coast. Visibility reductions to around 1\/2 mile have been observed, with reductions to around 1\/4 mile possible in spots. Fog should persist overnight. Motorists are advised to drive with caution as visibilities may widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow extra time to travel to destinations. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather