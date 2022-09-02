WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 935 PM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to 115 degrees possible. * WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures will occur across the region's interior and in the higher terrain each afternoon with mild to warm overnight temperatures providing little relief from the heat. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of upper 90s to 108 expected. * WHERE...Interior Portions of the Bay Area. * WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures from the mid 90s up to 103 expected. * WHERE...Marin Coastal Range, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley and Northern Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather