WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 244 AM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 possible. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Mountains, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys and Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. ...Another Round of Thunderstorms This Week... * Another surge of monsoon moisture will bring back thunderstorms to the region this week, with the best chances being Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. * Each day Tuesday through Thursday, most areas will have a 20 to 40 percent chance of seeing a storm. Storms are most likely in the afternoons and evenings, but overnight showers and storms cannot be ruled out. * Impacts will range from lightning, new fire starts, and strong outflow winds with blowing dust, to periods of heavy rainfall and flash flooding. It is too soon to project which hazards will be dominant so be prepared for any of these scenarios. * Ensure you have a way of receiving weather alerts or monitoring radar on your phone. If you have outdoor activities or projects planned this week, try to get them done in the mornings before storms develop. If you live in a flash flood prone area, especially near a burn scar, be ready to act quickly if heavy rainfall occurs. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather