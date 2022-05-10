WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

552 PM PDT Tue May 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Sonoma

County through 615 PM PDT...

At 551 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Santa Rosa, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Cotati, Roseland, South Santa

Rosa Cdp, Boyes Hot Springs, Eldridge, Glen Ellen, Fetters Hot

Spring, Fetters Hot Springs-Agua Caliente, South Santa Rosa and El

Verano.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3845 12274 3851 12255 3832 12241 3823 12274

TIME...MOT...LOC 0051Z 334DEG 10KT 3842 12265

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

