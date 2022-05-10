WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

528 PM PDT Tue May 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Sonoma

and west central Napa Counties through 600 PM PDT...

At 527 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Calistoga, or near Santa Rosa, moving southeast at 25 mph. Small

hail was reported with this storm in Calistoga.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Public.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Santa Rosa, St. Helena, Calistoga and South Santa Rosa Cdp.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3854 12271 3859 12258 3847 12241 3838 12270

TIME...MOT...LOC 0027Z 326DEG 21KT 3849 12259

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

