WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023

_____

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Diego CA

138 AM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT

THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Very high tides expected.

* WHERE...Beaches of San Diego County and Orange County.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...The morning high tides could result in minor tidal

overflow, bringing some ponding of sea water to vulnerable

areas, including parking lots at low-lying beaches. Beaches most

prone include Sunset, Seal, Newport, Oceanside, Cardiff, La

Jolla Shores and Imperial. Extreme low tides around minus 2 feet

may also impact boats in harbor and affect navigation.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Tides at La Jolla: Friday: High 6.73 ft

at 7:15 AM. Low 1.84 ft -at 2:39 PM. Saturday: High 6.96 ft at

8:03 AM. Low 1.99 ft -at 3:21 PM. Sunday: High 6.93 ft at 8:50

AM. Low 1.89 ft -at 4:02 PM. Monday: High 6.61 ft at 9:37 AM.

Low 1.55 ft -at 4:42 PM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather