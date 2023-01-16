WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 16, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Diego CA 1005 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1212 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following county, San Diego. * WHEN...Until 1212 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1005 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated moderate rain continuing. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the past 12 hours. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain and runoff will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Oceanside, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Del Mar, Vista, San Marcos, Escondido, Poway, Ramona, Valley Center, Fallbrook, Camp Pendleton, and Palomar Mtn. - https:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather